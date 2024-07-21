BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Invests $435,000 in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 31,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in KE by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in KE by 358.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in KE by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

NYSE:BEKE opened at $14.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of -0.75. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $20.48.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. KE had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

