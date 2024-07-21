BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Invests $439,000 in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAH. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 10,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.78.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $156.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $106.90 and a one year high of $164.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.65.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total value of $152,871.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,519,138.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total value of $152,871.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,138.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,255 shares of company stock worth $8,970,026 in the last ninety days. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

