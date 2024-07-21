BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Invests $477,000 in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $248.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.81. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $136.10 and a twelve month high of $283.07. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

