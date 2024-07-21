BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Invests $844,000 in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $1,580,776,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.7% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,814,000 after purchasing an additional 433,317 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,075,000 after buying an additional 378,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 842,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,182,000 after buying an additional 367,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.9 %

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $475.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.27. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

