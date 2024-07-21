BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Lowers Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,939 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BURL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $209.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.87.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BURL stock opened at $244.70 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $255.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.12. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

