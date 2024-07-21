BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Lowers Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 90.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,360 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Tobam grew its position in Nordson by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Performance

NDSN opened at $236.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $208.91 and a 1-year high of $279.38.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 32.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.40.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

