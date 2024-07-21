BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Lowers Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,151 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 46.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 41,995 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 531,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,595,000 after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 15,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 968.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,542,000 after buying an additional 172,898 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

NYSE:BBWI opened at $37.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.85. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $52.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.62.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.