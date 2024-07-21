BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Makes New $361,000 Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,238,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 637.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD opened at $288.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $293.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $213.47 and a twelve month high of $302.75. The firm has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.60.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.