BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Makes New $929,000 Investment in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 46,864 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSAC. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter valued at $2,327,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 65,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $7,991,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.48.

Shares of BSAC opened at $20.23 on Friday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $16.89 and a 1-year high of $21.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.16.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $524.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.26 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

