BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 11,224 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,224 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth $53,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CZR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.06.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 1.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 40,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,953.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.96 per share, with a total value of $319,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 191,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,636.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,953.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

