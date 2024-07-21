BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 2,156 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REG. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $66.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.57 and its 200-day moving average is $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $56.29 and a 52 week high of $68.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.73%.

Several research firms have commented on REG. Scotiabank cut their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.64.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

