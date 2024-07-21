BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 5,074 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,975 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DVN. Truist Financial cut their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Insider Activity

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $47.74 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $55.09. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

