BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases New Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Embree Financial Group acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:H opened at $154.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.51. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $162.24.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $195.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.19.

Get Our Latest Report on Hyatt Hotels

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $177,779.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,189 shares of company stock worth $1,815,619. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.