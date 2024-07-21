BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Raises Holdings in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Revvity were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $3,593,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,112,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,039,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,688,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RVTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Revvity in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Price Performance

Shares of RVTY opened at $108.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.23. Revvity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.50 and a fifty-two week high of $131.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Further Reading

