BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Raises Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 147.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.58.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $95.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 90.57, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $107.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.72.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

