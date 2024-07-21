BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Reduces Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMS. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMS. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $166.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.49. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $102.32 and a one year high of $184.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $653.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.99 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, CFO Scott A. Cottrill sold 73,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $12,672,863.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,442 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,524.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $538,231.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,070 shares in the company, valued at $17,959,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Cottrill sold 73,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $12,672,863.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,524.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,004 shares of company stock valued at $30,547,285. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

