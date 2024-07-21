BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Reduces Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,158 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 7.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. raised its holdings in WestRock by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 90,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 54,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at WestRock

In other news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $358,488.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WRK opened at $51.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.60. WestRock has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $54.83.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. WestRock had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

