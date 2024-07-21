BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 152 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,845 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WYNN. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,083.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.53.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $83.43 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $81.65 and a 12-month high of $111.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.57 and a 200 day moving average of $96.33.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 12.36%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

