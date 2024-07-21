BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 1,829 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZM. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

ZM stock opened at $58.87 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $55.63 and a one year high of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $53,995.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,848.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $53,995.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,848.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,538 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $96,001.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,475 shares in the company, valued at $92,069.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,629 shares of company stock worth $6,949,228 in the last quarter. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.