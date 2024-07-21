BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 55,148 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 87.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,148 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $220,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 195,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,075,000. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $53.40 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $55.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.89 and its 200 day moving average is $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.25). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on FR. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.09.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

