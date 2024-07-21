BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Takes $343,000 Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in AppLovin by 167.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in AppLovin by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth $7,334,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 177.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 340,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,592,000 after buying an additional 217,887 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.72.

AppLovin Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $81.80 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $91.91. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.70.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $235,159.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,493,631.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $235,159.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 448,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,493,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 4,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $330,666.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,892.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,857,726 shares of company stock worth $1,489,251,374. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

