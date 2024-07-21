BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Takes $394,000 Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,487 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 162.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 58.6% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 231,660 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $61,418,000 after purchasing an additional 85,573 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,165 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,811 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COIN opened at $257.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.59. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.63 and a fifty-two week high of $283.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total transaction of $3,806,220.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,308.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total transaction of $3,806,220.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,308.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,049,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 298,056 shares of company stock valued at $64,899,898. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Singular Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.38.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

