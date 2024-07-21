BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Takes $526,000 Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 90,390.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 901,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,953,000 after acquiring an additional 900,284 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Baidu by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 536,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,907,000 after purchasing an additional 312,467 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 337.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,364,000 after buying an additional 193,180 shares during the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $13,149,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,438,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $171,336,000 after buying an additional 116,047 shares during the last quarter.

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $90.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.49. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.08 and a 12-month high of $156.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. StockNews.com downgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.60.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

