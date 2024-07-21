BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Takes Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 190,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 84,079 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average of $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.69. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $22.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $220,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.79.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

