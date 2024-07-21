BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $572.82 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $397.76 and a 12-month high of $609.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $566.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $528.04.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

