BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 85.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101,098 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRC. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 458.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kilroy Realty

In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $400,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,435.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,435.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $112,054.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,866.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KRC shares. Barclays started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of KRC opened at $34.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.04. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $26.78 and a one year high of $43.37.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.14%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

