BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Trims Stock Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HEICO by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of HEICO by 578.7% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in HEICO by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HEICO

In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 8,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total value of $1,600,306.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 222,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,152,276.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HEICO news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 53,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total value of $9,739,890.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,741,539.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 8,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total value of $1,600,306.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 222,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,152,276.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,206 shares of company stock valued at $11,850,127 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on HEICO from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HEICO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.89.

HEICO Stock Down 1.0 %

HEI stock opened at $221.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.66. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $155.42 and a 52 week high of $232.02. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $955.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

HEICO Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

