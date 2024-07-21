BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Alexander’s were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Alexander’s during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Alexander’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alexander’s from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Alexander’s Stock Down 0.3 %

ALX stock opened at $236.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.37 and a 200-day moving average of $217.85. Alexander’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $243.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a current ratio of 14.35.

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 86.04%.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

