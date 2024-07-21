BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) by 192.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 290,070 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,990 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,247,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,097,000 after buying an additional 64,412 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $222.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.50.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $112.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.30 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 77.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%.

Several analysts have recently commented on APPS shares. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Digital Turbine from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.17.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

