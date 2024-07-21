BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,285 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,633 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in First Foundation were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in First Foundation by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 742,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 187,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP boosted its position in First Foundation by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 3,033,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,366,000 after purchasing an additional 90,840 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on FFWM. DA Davidson upgraded First Foundation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James downgraded First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens downgraded First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Foundation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

First Foundation Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $6.57 on Friday. First Foundation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $371.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $51.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.93 million. First Foundation had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 32.44%. As a group, analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.09%.

First Foundation Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

