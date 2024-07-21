BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 2,358.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,509 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 220.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Suncor Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 394,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Suncor Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 12,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 1,689.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 565,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 533,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James raised Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

SU opened at $38.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.44. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. Analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.63%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

