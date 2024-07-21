BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stock Holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,614 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,204 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Tutor Perini by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 133,534 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 151,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 66,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TPC shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

TPC stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $25.23.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.60 million. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tutor Perini news, EVP Ghassan Ariqat sold 11,855 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $232,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ghassan Ariqat sold 11,855 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $232,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,387,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,312,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,728 shares of company stock worth $4,870,217. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

