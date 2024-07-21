BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 5,891 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.12% of Central Pacific Financial worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 660.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:CPF opened at $24.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.94. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.78 million. Analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 50.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $75,559.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,343.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

