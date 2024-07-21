BNP Paribas Financial Markets Cuts Holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) by 41.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,895 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,554,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,206,000 after purchasing an additional 27,438 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 28,304 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 326,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in JinkoSolar by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

JinkoSolar Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE JKS opened at $20.94 on Friday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.93 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.55.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.83. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

JinkoSolar Profile

(Free Report)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.