BNP Paribas Financial Markets Cuts Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 81.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,745 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60,404 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $652,409,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,841,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,541 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,447,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,971,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,287,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,934 shares during the period. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 13,163,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,900,000 after purchasing an additional 542,398 shares in the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BNS shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $46.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.53. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $51.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 11.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.769 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

