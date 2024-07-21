BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 362,975.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,519 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $417,000. Helen Stephens Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 15,194 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS JMST opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.69.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

