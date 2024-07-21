BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $17.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.55 million. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 4.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is currently 145.90%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

