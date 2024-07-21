BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Stock Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,966 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PMT stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

PMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.50) on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.07.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

