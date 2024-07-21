BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $652,000 Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,248 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,999,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $491,551,000 after purchasing an additional 63,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,763,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,315,000 after purchasing an additional 517,699 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,991,000 after purchasing an additional 569,824 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,316,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,453,000 after purchasing an additional 121,586 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,120,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,215,000 after buying an additional 16,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $120.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.56. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.35 and a 1-year high of $125.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 41.81%. The firm had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.60.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

