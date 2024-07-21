BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $655,000 Stock Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 62.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,583 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,845,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,503,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in AXIS Capital by 1,132.7% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 95,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 87,729 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Marston Becker bought 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.58 per share, with a total value of $201,404.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,842.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AXIS Capital news, Director Michael Millegan acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.49 per share, with a total value of $100,086.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,553.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Marston Becker acquired 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.58 per share, for a total transaction of $201,404.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,842.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,425 shares of company stock valued at $444,351 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

AXIS Capital Trading Down 2.4 %

AXS opened at $71.94 on Friday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $74.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.08 and a 200-day moving average of $64.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.90.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 19.11%. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Featured Articles

