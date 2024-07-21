BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $687,000 Stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) by 40.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,046 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,742 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANGO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 29,577 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 87,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.66. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $9.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 61.55%. The firm had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised AngioDynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

