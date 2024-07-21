BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $688,000 Stock Position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) by 245.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,295 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 9,687.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,498,000 after acquiring an additional 845,223 shares during the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 30.4% during the first quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong now owns 831,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,520,000 after acquiring an additional 194,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 875.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 631,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 567,056 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,716,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 165,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 22,977 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAOI. B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $376.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.97.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.56 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 30.65% and a negative return on equity of 16.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

