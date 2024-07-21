BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $697,000 Stock Position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 52.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Presto Industries during the first quarter worth $212,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in National Presto Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 322,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,872,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its stake in National Presto Industries by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 11,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

National Presto Industries Stock Down 1.6 %

National Presto Industries stock opened at $75.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.58. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.58 and a 12-month high of $86.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

National Presto Industries ( NYSE:NPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $76.65 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NPK

National Presto Industries Profile

(Free Report)

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.