BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $722,000 Stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 82.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Cannae were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shayne & Jacobs LLC boosted its holdings in Cannae by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC now owns 82,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cannae by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its stake in Cannae by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 30,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cannae in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cannae alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cannae news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 25,752 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $499,073.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 248,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,158.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cannae Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CNNE opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average is $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.94). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 74.62%. The business had revenue of $110.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Cannae Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Cannae’s payout ratio is -8.82%.

Cannae Profile

(Free Report)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.