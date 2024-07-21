BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $724,000 Stake in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,719 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. Washington University purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,886,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $949,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 437,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after buying an additional 11,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Trading Down 0.3 %

Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $18.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.85 million, a PE ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $184.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.01 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $95,703.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Featured Articles

