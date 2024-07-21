BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $745,000 Stock Position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) by 189.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,760 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Nevro were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Nevro by 380.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 341,343 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Nevro by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Nevro by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 15,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVRO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Nevro from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Nevro from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Nevro stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.01. Nevro Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $25.45. The company has a market capitalization of $334.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.32. Nevro had a negative net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

