BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $778,000 Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Steelcase were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP bought a new stake in Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Steelcase

In related news, VP Donna K. Flynn sold 13,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $182,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,216.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steelcase Trading Down 1.2 %

Steelcase stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Steelcase Inc. has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $14.54.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Steelcase had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCS shares. Benchmark increased their target price on Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

