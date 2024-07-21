BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $781,000 Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 75.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,208 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 412.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

Insider Activity at Brighthouse Financial

In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,052. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Inserra bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $47.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $56.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average of $47.61.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 23.49% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.