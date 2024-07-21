BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $784,000 Position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,940 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,368,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,498,000 after purchasing an additional 638,709 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Energy Fuels by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,820,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 3,693,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,888,000 after buying an additional 1,242,546 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 984,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 9.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 884,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 78,466 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on UUUU. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Energy Fuels from $10.00 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of UUUU opened at $5.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.27 and a beta of 1.61. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.25 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 24.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UUUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.