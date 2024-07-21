BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $804,000 Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 58.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,252 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 83.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,770,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,700,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033,117 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 3,410.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,688,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,755,000 after buying an additional 2,612,351 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,378,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 25.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,236,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,376,000 after buying an additional 460,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,164,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 432,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GNL stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.00%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -60.44%.

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 433,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $3,115,786.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,679,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,262,534.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $702,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,829,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,092.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 433,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $3,115,786.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,679,073 shares in the company, valued at $19,262,534.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,043,070 shares of company stock worth $7,497,437. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

